Hilo Nonprofit Farm Receives Government Grant

A Hilo nonprofit farm was awarded a grant to support veterans working in agriculture.

Ho‘ōla Farms was the recipient of the Military Veterans (AGVETS) Grant, awarded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Enhancing Agricultural Opportunities.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Ho‘ōla Farms veteran’s program is part of GoFarm Hawai‘i’s Growing Veterans innovative pilot program. In the fiscal year 2019, USDA/NIFA accepted 47 applications to the program for review. GoFarm Hawai‘i was one of six applicants selected nationwide.

Hawaii Island’s program combines GoFarm Hawai‘iʻs proven six-month agricultural training program for commercial agriculture production with essential health and human services to support veterans in their entrepreneurial ventures and personal lives.

The program’s goal is to increase the number of veterans seeking and securing educational, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in the food and agriculture sector on Hawai‘i Island. Classes begin early 2020. Interested Veterans inquire at www.hoolafarms.org.