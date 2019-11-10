High Surf Advisory for Big Island

High Surf Advisory for Big IslandNovember 10, 2019, 8:10 AM HST (Updated November 10, 2019, 8:10 AM)
3:55 AM HST Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY EVENING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
Surf: 5 to 8 feet.
Timing: Peaking today then gradually diminishing through the week.
Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Affected Areas: Kona, Big Island South, North and East Facing Shores
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas. When in doubt, don’t go out.