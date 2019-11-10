High Surf Advisory for Big Island

3:55 AM HST Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY EVENING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS

Surf: 5 to 8 feet.

Timing: Peaking today then gradually diminishing through the week.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Affected Areas: Kona, Big Island South, North and East Facing Shores

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas. When in doubt, don’t go out.