Workshop for Business Owners, Investors Coming Up

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop for business owners and investors next week.

The Big Island Opportunity Zone (OZ) Investment Workshop will take place on Nov. 14, from 9- 11:30 a.m. at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive on the NELHA Campus.

Business Owners and Investors: Opportunity Zones are federally designated census tracts in which investments receive favorable tax treatment for business investors and offer great development opportunities for business owners. The workshop will provide information on the advantages available for business investment in the two Opportunity Zones in Kona (almost all of the Kona business area) and the four Opportunity Zones in Hilo (most of downtown Hilo). Speakers include local small business, investment and accounting professionals.

A free continental breakfast will be provided. Seating is limited.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in attending can register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call 808-333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive.