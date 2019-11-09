November 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.