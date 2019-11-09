Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Shakes South Kohala

Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Shakes South KohalaNovember 9, 2019, 9:17 AM HST (Updated November 9, 2019, 9:34 AM)
A Magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolted South Kohala early this morning, according to United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred at about 5:48 a.m., approximately six miles north of Waimea.
Some residents felt the earthquake in Honoka‘a.
For more details on the earthquake, visit https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv71223796/dyfi/intensity?source=us&code=hv71223796.