Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Shakes South Kohala

By Big Island Now
November 9, 2019, 9:17 AM HST (Updated November 9, 2019, 9:34 AM)
×

Did you feel it?

A Magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolted South Kohala early this morning, according to United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred at about 5:48 a.m., approximately six miles north of Waimea.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Some residents felt the earthquake in Honoka‘a.

For more details on the earthquake, visit https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv71223796/dyfi/intensity?source=us&code=hv71223796.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments