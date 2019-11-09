KapohoKine Adventures Guide Recognized

KapohoKine Adventures receives second nod for superior guide services in three years with the recognition of its Zipline Through Paradise guide, Michael Dishman.

Dishman, a five-year guide at the tour, was selected by Sustainable Tourism Association of Hawaii as “Hawaii Island Ecotour Guide of the Year.” The mission of the Sustainable Tourism Association of Hawaii is to protect Hawaii’s unique natural environment and host culture through the promotion of responsible travel and educational programs relating to sustainable tourism for residents, businesses and visitors. The awards committee recognized Dishman’s leadership in supporting the company’s culture of safety and ecological awareness.

SPONSORED VIDEO

As a certified Wilderness First Aid guide and lifeguard, Dishman’s excitement for nature and adventure make him one of the company’s most popular guides. His core belief in sustainability is evident in his minimalist lifestyle. He commutes 30 miles roundtrip via bicycle to reduce carbon emissions. At home, he lives in an off-grid converted shipping container created from reclaimed materials. He does not own a refrigerator in order to limit his utility needs and instead dines only on fresh ingredients. During his off time, Dishman is a part-time macadamia nut farmer and Ironman triathlete.

“Michael is our second guide to receive this award and we are honored to once again be recognized for our efforts in sustainable tourism,” said Tony DeLellis, co-owner of KapohoKine Adventures. “We are incredibly proud of Michael and his superior service to guests and sustainability achievements. He is a valued member of the company and community.”