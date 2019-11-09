Culinary Event Closes Out Kona Coffee Cultural Festival

After more than a week of festivities, the 2019 Kona Coffee Cultural Festival will be coming to an end in a culinary event, “The Grande Finale…A Taste of Kona!

The festival started on Nov. 1. It was kicked off with its signature lantern parade. Sunday evening’s closing event will take place at the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa on the Hawaii Lawn. It will feature local chefs and a silent auction.

Entertainment from the award-winning Kahulanui, a nine-piece Hawaiian swing band, will be regaling those in attendance.

Winners from the Kona Coffee Cupping Competition will be present as well as the newly-crowned Miss Kona Coffee and Miss Aloha Hawaii.

General admission tickets cost $50. VIP tickets cost $80 and include table seating. Tickets can be purchased online at www.evenbrite.com. Gates open at 5 p.m.