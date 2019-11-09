Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: Nov. 9-15

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced lane closure schedules for Nov. 9-15. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

North Hilo (24-hour closure)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Maunakea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Maunakea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.

Ka‘ū

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 39 and 45 on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

South Kona

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile markers 99 to 101, Haleil‘i Road and Ho‘okena Beach Road on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Pa‘auilo

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Paauilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work.

South Hilo

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 10, Wailuku Bridge and Waiaama Bridge, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

Alternating lane closure on Bay Front Highway (Route 19) in both directions from Pauahi Street to Kahoa Place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue/Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 4, Puainako Street and Lama Street, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Hāmākua

Alternating lane closure on Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road (Route 240) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 3 and 5, Paved Cane Haul Road and Kawaikalia Bridge, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.