Walmart to Host Free Diabetes Awareness Event

Walmarts in Kailua-Kona and Hilo will be hosting its free Diabetes Awareness Event on Nov. 9.

Since 2014, Walmart has been providing screenings in its stores across the country. Saturday’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free health screenings, low-cost flu shots and wellness demonstrations.

Walmart has provided more than four million free screenings to people across the country since the company started the event, according to a press release from Walmart.

“These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives,” the release states.