Volleyballers Earn UH Hilo Athlete Honors

A pair of volleyball standouts, Alexandria Parisian and Bria Beale, are this week’s University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Pepsi Athletes of the Week after a title chasing weekend.

Opposite sophomore Parisian played a key role as the Vulcans moved up a notch in the Pacific West Conference title chase, a University press release said. She had 12 kills in the win over Chaminade, adding eight digs and two block assists.

Against Hawai‘i Pacific, Parisian had 14 kills and hit .400. She added three block assists and six digs, and had three kills toward the end of a tight, 18-16 fifth set.

Outside hitter Beale continues to have an MVP-type season for the Vulcans. The junior player had 21 kills and 17 digs in the win over Chaminade, adding a service ace and solo block for good measure.

Against the Sharks, Beale had a career-high 25 kills, 14 digs and two blocks. Beale leads the PacWest in kills and in points.