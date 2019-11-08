November 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 08, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 8, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 8, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov