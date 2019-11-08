Highway 130 Contraflow Closed on Veteran’s Day

Highway 130 Contraflow will not be operational on Veteran’s Day, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

The northbound contraflow, a lane between Shower and Kaloli Drives, flows in the opposite direction of traffic and meant to improve flow rush hour between Pāhoa and Hilo.

Special lanes on O‘ahu and Kaua‘i will also be closed on Nov. 11. A full list of regular special use lanes can be found at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/special-use-lanes/.

HDOT advises motorists to plan their commutes using the state roadwork listing, which is updated weekly on Friday afternoons at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. Traffic apps such as GoAkamai, Google and Waze can also be used to view up to the minute traffic conditions before getting on the road.