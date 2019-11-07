Salvation Army, Walmart Nationwide Toy Drive

Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide toys to keiki in need during the holidays with toy drive events at all 10 Walmart stores in Hawai‘i on Saturday, Nov. 9. Each event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Nov. 9, shoppers will receive a list of suggested toy items. To participate, simply stop by and drop off new toys to The Salvation Army at the front of each Walmart store.

Walmart’s two Big Island locations are in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

“We encourage each of our local island communities to step up and help those in need, especially during this time of year,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader for The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “The public’s generosity will help The Salvation Army provide thousands of children with Christmas toys they would not receive otherwise.”

Santa will be making visits to every Walmart store on the same day, adding an air of excitement and Christmas cheer to customers’ shopping experience in stores.

For those unable to participate in-store on Nov. 9, The Salvation Army has provided a searchable online registry comprising all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase. To locate specific registries by local island communities, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org/ hawaii/toydrive

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, which help families overcome poverty.

All toys given to The Salvation Army at the Hawai‘i Walmart stores will remain in the local community where they were donated and will help The Salvation Army provide Christmas assistance to thousands of children and families in need.