Over 300 Citations Issued on Maunakea This Past Week

Approximately 358 traffic citations were issued over the past week as part of the continued stepped-up traffic enforcement on Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The increased enforcement began on Aug. 15. Hawai‘i County Police remain assigned to the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Maunakea Access Road. From Oct. 31 to today, the following citations have been issued:

Speeding: 163

Excessive Speeding: 1

Seatbelt: 38

Child Restraint: 3

Cellular Phone/Electronic device: 2

Tint: 6

No Driver’s License: 10

No Insurance: 15

Unsafe vehicle: 9

Other moving violation: 8

No License plate: 8

Regulatory: 95

Two suspects arrested for six offenses. Offenses were categorized as five outstanding warrants and one no insurance.

The combined total of the 12-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 6,273 citations issued and 60 people arrested for 110 offenses.

The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.