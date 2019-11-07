November 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 07, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 7, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 7, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov