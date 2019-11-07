November 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.