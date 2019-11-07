Lyman Museum Presentation on Plastic Debris

By Big Island Now
November 7, 2019, 11:46 AM HST (Updated November 7, 2019, 11:46 AM)
The Lyman Museum is offering an environment-focused presentation next week.

Titled Plastic Pollution: Stories of Recovery, Reduction and Lessons Learned from Ka‘ū, the presentation is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lyman Museum.

Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund’s Megan Lamson and Mattie Mae Larson will discuss the 15 to 20 tons of plastic debris that arrive on Big Island shores each year, as well as the vital role played by community volunteers in combating this threat to the environment.

Cost to attend is $3, and admission is free to Museum members. For details call 808-935-5021 or visit www.lymanmuseum.org.

