HPD Continues Search for Man Missing 3 Years

Hawaiʻi Police Department detectives are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 37-year-old Pāhoa man who has been missing for more than three years.

Sundown Johann Franklin Scrigna is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with a slim build, fair complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a red and yellow circular mandala-type tattoo with a Namaste symbol in the center on his upper left arm.

Scrigna was reportedly last seen at his Leilani Street residence on or about April of 2016 and has not been heard from since.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of Scrigna call Detective Blaine Morishita at 808-961-2385 or email [email protected].