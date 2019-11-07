Hours Change for Kona Firearms Registration

The Firearms Registration Station located at the Kona Police Station has announced a change in hours.

The new hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This change is expected to be temporary, pending additional staffing.

As in all districts, firearm importations, or registrations from out of state, will be by appointment only.

For any inquiries or to make an appointment for imports, please call the Kona Firearms Registration Station at 808-326-4646 ext. 285.