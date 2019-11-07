HFD Rescues Stranded Mariner in Hilo

Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel on Thursday morning rescued a mariner who’d been stranded on the Onomea shoreline in East Hawai‘i for four days.

Company 01 and Company 02 personnel responded to the shoreline following a 911 call from someone who was aboard a boat and heard calls for help, according to an HFD report. Chopper 1 arrived on scene and saw a female on the shoreline, the report said.

An HFD rescue specialist deployed into the water and swam to shore. He conducted an initial patient assessment, then Chopper One’s pilot lowered the Billy Pugh net and extricated them to the landing zone.

The patient stated that after her kayak sank on Nov. 3, 2019, she was stranded on the shoreline. Medic 01 personnel treated and transported the patient to Hilo Medical Center.

Multiple requests of HFD for more information had yet to be returned as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday.