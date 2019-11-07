Cyclist Killed in Vehicle Crash Identified

An adult male bicyclist who died after being struck by a motor vehicle on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 6 on Kaumana Drive has been identified.

The 40-year-old male victim is identified as Wayne W. Geil of Hilo.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the crash to contact Officer Clifford Antonio of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2339.