Read To Me International Receives OHA Grant

Read To Me International has been awarded a $4,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to hold its annual literacy conference.

The event will be held on June 4, 2020 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i. The purpose of the event is to further equip conferees with skills and resources to support children in the read aloud process critical to engaging children in lifelong learning.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Founded in 1996 by the Rotary Club of Honolulu Sunrise and the Governor’s Council for Literacy and Lifelong Learning, Read To Me International’s mission is to share the love and joy of reading aloud. In addition to hosting an annual literacy conference the organization offers parent coaching programs and community presentations to Hawai‘i’s communities with the greatest needs.

“Read To Me International thanks the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for its support. We are honored to offer this professional development opportunity to those who serve Hawai‘i’s keiki,” said Kara Kusunoki, Executive Director of Read To Me International.

For more information on the event or to participate, visit http://readtomeintl.org or contact 808-955-7600.