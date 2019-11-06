Police Response on Ali‘i Drive Leads to 1 Arrest

By Tiffany DeMasters
November 6, 2019, 12:22 PM HST (Updated November 6, 2019, 12:28 PM)
Anthony Spencer

A man was charged with disorderly conduct after getting into an altercation in the middle of Ali‘i Drive on Tuesday, causing all traffic to come to a halt.

Several Hawai‘i County Police officers descended on Ali‘i Drive at approximately 4 p.m. in the middle of heavy traffic. The response stems from an incident involving a man, later identified as Anthony Spencer, who got into a fight and later damaged an officer’s vehicle.

Police say an off-duty sergeant driving on Ali‘i Drive observed Spencer walking north. Spencer reportedly intentionally struck the passenger side mirror of the sergeant’s vehicle with an opened right hand, causing the mirror to slam inward and strike the passenger window.

Spencer was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Further investigation revealed Spencer was just engaged in a physical altercation in the middle of the road before striking the sergeant’s vehicle.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
