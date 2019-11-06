Health Fair Scheduled for End of the Month

West Hawai‘i’s Akamai Living Health Fair is coming up toward the end of the month.

Put on by Department of Parks and Recreation, fair will take place on Nov. 22 at the Old Airport Events Pavilion (Maka’eo) in Kona from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Department’s Elderly Activities Division in collaboration with HMSA, is hosting this event to highlight community resources and services that are available to older adults.

The event is free and open to all ages. The fair will include health screenings, flu shots, and various health demonstrations. There will also be bingo, door prizes and entertainment for all in attendance.

For more information, call Elderly Recreation Services at 808-966-5801.