Hawaiian Airlines Tickets Available for 3rd Daily Flight from Japan

Hawaiian Airlines has begun ticket sales for a third day daily nonstop flight between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND) and the Hawaiian Islands.

The new daily service from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to HND begins on March 28, 2020, several months ahead of the 2020 Olympic Summer Games.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva stated in an email the airline estimates the new service will lead to about 31,100 additional visitors a year, which will have an estimated economic impact of $80 million in sales, $25 million in earnings and more than 750 US jobs.

The US Department of Transportation approval the airline’s new slot over the summer, allowing earlier departure and arrival times at Tokyo Haneda and enabling more connections for guests traveling to and from cities throughout Japan with codeshare partner Japan Airlines, according to a Hawaiian Airlines press release.

Today, the Honolulu/Tokyo market is the largest US-Japan city pair with more than 2,300 passengers per day each way.

“As the leading U.S. carrier for service between Japan and Hawai‘i, we are pleased to offer our guests convenient and effortless travel options by adding a third daily flight between Tokyo Haneda and Hawai‘i,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president of global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines.

The release states the inaugural flight will take place on March 28, 2020. HA863 will depart HNL at 12:35 p.m., with an estimated 5:15 p.m. arrival at HND the following day. The return flight, HA864, will depart HND at 8:15 p.m. and arrive at HNL at 8:10 a.m. the same day.

Hawaiian became the first US carrier to serve Tokyo Haneda in 2010, stimulating further growth in the market over the last nine years by providing consistent and uninterrupted service, release stated. The carrier added additional service from Tokyo Haneda in 2016, serving Honolulu four times per week and Kona three times per week. That same year, Hawaiian also launched service between Tokyo’s Narita airport and Honolulu.

Hawaiian, which today operates a leading 31 weekly nonstop flights between Japan and Hawai‘i with wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft, will further expand its network on Nov. 26 when it begins four weekly flights between Fukuoka and Honolulu. The airline also offers flights between Hawai‘i and both Kansai International Airport in Osaka and New Chitose Airport in Sapporo.

Tickets can be purchased at www.HawaiianAirlines.com, through travel agencies, or by calling Hawaiian’s Reservations Department toll-free at 800-367-5320.