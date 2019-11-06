Civil Rights Training on Workplace Discrimination

Workers and employers can both benefit from the knowledge of how to fight and eliminate unlawful discrimination.

The Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission (HCRC) announced Wednesday its annual training will provide an opportunity to learn more about state and federal laws that prohibit discrimination in the workplace to help educate all working people toward that end.

The training, presented in collaboration with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), will cover topics including sexual harassment in the #MeToo era, labor, business and public interest in eliminating discrimination in the workplace; voluntary mediation options in discrimination cases, the HCRC and EEOC processes, and tips on building respectful workplaces.

The training is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Consolidated Ward Theaters and costs $30. To register, call the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission office at 808-586-8636, or email Sharon Ferguson-Quick at [email protected].

To request an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation needed due to a disability, contact Sharon Ferguson-Quick via the information provided above.

For program info please visit online.

The Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission is responsible for enforcing state civil rights laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and state-funded services. If you feel you have been subjected to discrimination on any basis protected under state law, contact the HCRC at: telephone 808-586-8636, or email [email protected].