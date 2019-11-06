Board of Regents to Vote on New Rules for Maunakea Lands

The University of Hawai‘i Board of Regents will make a decision today on new administrative rules for Maunakea lands.

The meeting will take place at 9:45 a.m., at UH-Hilo in the performing arts center. The board will vote on new public and commercial activities on Maunakea lands. If approved by the regents, the final decision will go before Gov. David Ige.

The proposed resolution lays out a plan to decommission five telescopes as well as develop a new educational telescope facility on developed land. The hope is to have the first two telescopes removed no later than April 30, 2021. Click here to read the resolution in its entirety.

The resolution was drafted by the BOR Maunakea Governance Permitted Interaction Group formed by the BOR at its Aug. 2 special meeting. The group, consisting of six regents, engaged with university administration, government officials and outside advisors as it looked into issues related to the university’s stewardship and governance activities on Maunakea.