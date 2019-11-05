Temporary Lane Closure Scheduled in Waimea

A temporary lane closure on Highway 19 in Waimea is scheduled later this week to install a new water service.

The Department of Water Supply will be working on Māmalahoa Highway on Nov. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. near mile marker 53 in the area of Pu‘ulala Place and Alanui ‘Ohana Place.

One alternating lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

Anyone with questions regarding the work may call Darroll Naungayan or William O’Neil at 808-887-3030 during normal business hours.