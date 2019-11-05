Public Invited to Attend Annual Symposium at NELHA

The public is invited to attend the 10th Ocean Energy and Economic Development Symposium and Workshop later this week at Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority’s (NELHA) Hawai‘i Ocean Science and Technology Park (HOST).

The event, which takes place Nov. 8-9, is presented by the Friends of NELHA in partnership with the County of Hawai‘i, the State of Hawaii and Okinawa Prefecture, Kumejima Town. Kumejima is a sister city to Hawaii County.

The theme this year is “Energy Security, Resiliency and Sustainability for Hawai‘i and Okinawa.” Vincent Paul Ponthieux of Blue Planet Research will be the keynote speaker.

Symposium activities include presentations on Hawai‘i and Okinawa energy initiatives and strategies, a panel discussion on uses and applicability of hydrogen, deep sea water use and industry, updates on ocean thermal energy conversion projects and more. An optional tour of NELHA tenant facilities is also available.

The fee is $90 for both days or $50 for one day, plus lunch.

For more information about the event, visit http://friendsofnelha.org/10th-annual-ocean-energy-and-economic-symposium-workshop/.

Friends of NELHA (FON) is a nonprofit, conservation education organization offering public tours with a focus on renewable energy, sustainability, sustainable aquaculture and the uniqueness of the Hawaii Ocean Science and Technology Park at Keahole Point.