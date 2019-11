Weather permitting, the County Department of Public Works will be painting the public parking area in front of the Public Safety Buildings, parallel to Kapi‘olani Street, on Nov. 12 Puna side of the porte-cochere, and on Nov. 13 Hāmākua side of the porte-cochere.

Overflow parking will be available in the grassy lot at the corner of Hualalai and Kapi‘olani Streets.