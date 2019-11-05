Kings’ Shops Fashion Show Benefits Cancer Center

Kings’ Shops is proud to partner with North Hawai‘i Community Hospital for the third annual “Fashion for the Fight”, a fashion show featuring cancer survivors and care givers from NHCH’s Cancer Center. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec.13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kings’ Shops stage.

VIP tickets are on sale for $50 and will include special reserved VIP seating, select offers from Kings’ Shops stores and restaurants, and special pupus and beverages. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Julia Ramos of NHCH at 808-881-4420. All proceeds will benefit the hospital’s Cancer Center.

The event is also open to the public for viewing and select stores will be offering special holiday shopping incentives after the show.

For event information, visit www.KingsShops.com.