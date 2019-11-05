HPD: Puna’s Monthly Crime Report Released

In October, Kea‘au had the most reported thefts in the Puna District with Hawai‘i County Police responding to 30 incidents.

The Puna Community Policing monthly newsletter broke down reported crimes in all surrounding communities in the area. Aside from private residences, police responded to thefts in Kea‘au at Nawahi School as well as Puna Honwanji Mission.

Other crimes reported in Kea‘au included: five assaults, four burglaries, eight unauthorized entry into a vehicle and six motor vehicle thefts. There were five major traffic collisions.

Pāhoa had the second-most reported thefts with police responding to 22 incidents. Locations included the US Post Office and Malama Market. Other reported crimes included: five motor vehicle thefts, six assaults, nine burglaries and seven unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. There were four major traffic collisions.

Crimes reported in Mountain View included: four assaults, one theft and five motor vehicle thefts. There were two major traffic collisions.

Crimes reported in Kurtistown included: two burglaries, two motor vehicle thefts and three thefts. There were two major traffic collisions.

Crimes reported in Volcano included: two assaults, two burglaries, five thefts, three unauthorized entry into a vehicle and three motor vehicle thefts. One major traffic collision was reported.

Puna’s most wanted list includes Herman Kalani Elderts, wanted on two outstanding warrants and one bolo; Marcus Grube-Carlos, wanted on three outstanding warrants; and John Patrick Rapozo, wanted on one outstanding warrant.

