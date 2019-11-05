Fencing Stolen From Puna Park

Officials seek the public’s help in mitigating vandalisms and thefts occurring at Hawaiian Beaches Park in Puna.

On Nov. 4, park caretakers discovered that over 100 feet of fencing and top rail was stolen from the baseball field. This theft comes in the wake of numerous acts of vandalism that have occurred at the park in recent weeks.

The damage to Hawaiian Beaches Park has strained departmental assets in Puna as county workers must make timely repairs to the facilities to ensure public safety, all while continuing to ensure other park facilities in the area are properly maintained, according to a press release from Hawaii County Parks and Recreation.

If illegal activity at any of the county parks is observed, officials ask it be reported to the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

If property damage or vandalism is found at any of the parks and beaches, inform Parks and Recreation as soon as possible at 808-961-8311.