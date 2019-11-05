Expert to Speak to Public on Sunscreen Pollution

Experts have continued to express concern over the coral reefs and the dangers sunscreen and other personal care products might have on Hawai‘i’s coastal environments.

In an effort to discuss the issues and address questions, the public is invited to a meeting on Nov. 6 at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center in building A from 5:30-7 p.m. Executive Director of Haereticus Environmental Laboratory Craig Downs will lead the discussion.

There are at least three topics Downs intends to address:

What chemicals in sunscreens and personal care products are toxic to wildlife and people, and how do they degrade our ecological resources?

At what concentrations are we finding these chemicals in the environment, and at what levels do they pose a threat?

How can community partnerships influence policy changes that lead to better management and stewardship of our vital natural and cultural resources?

To confirm your attendance or for more information, please contact Cindi Punihaole at [email protected]