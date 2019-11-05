Convoys, training scheduled at PTA

US Army units from O‘ahu are scheduled to conduct training activities at Pōhakuloa Training area next week.

Officials advise the various training, which will take place from Nov. 13-18 may be heard by surrounding communities. Training will involve artillery, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fixed wing (planes) and rotary wing (helicopter) gunnery. Training will take place during day and night hours.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Various vehicle convoys are also scheduled throughout the month started today. Military units will be moving from Kawaihae to PTA from 9 to 10:30 a.m. All convoys will be going between Kawaihae and PTA and back:

Nov 13 between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Kawaihae to PTA

Nov 22 between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. from PTA to Kawaihae

Nov 23 between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. from PTA to Kawaihae

Motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often traveling at much slower than normal speeds, and will pull over to allow other motorists to pass safely. The US Army at PTA appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of Hawai‘i Island communities, PTA officials stated in a press release.

To report concerns related to noise, training or convoy movements contact PTA Public Affairs Officer Mike Donnelly, either by calling 808-969-2411, or emailing [email protected]