77 Schools Awarded Money Through KTA Program

Over the summer months, KTA shoppers had the opportunity to donate to a school of their choice during checkout as part of the store’s annual Kōkua i Nā Kula Program (Help the Schools).

This year, there were 77 participating schools that shared in the $100,000, with each school earning anywhere from $60 to $9,150. The five top-earning public schools were Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School, Hilo High School, Waiakea High School, Konawaena High School and Kealakehe High School.

Funds will be awarded to schools in January 2020.

For the last 26 years, the program has benefited Hawaiʻi Island schools, providing more than $2 million for capital improvements, beautification projects, school equipment and extracurricular activities.

“We’re immensely proud of this program and the positive impact it has had on our schools and the community,” said KTA Super Store Marketing Manager and Community Relations Director Pearl Daimaru-Orozco. “Thanks to our customers, we can continue supporting our keiki throughout the island.” She added, “We are also grateful to those brands who so generously supported the program this year.”

The program ran from July 31 through Sept. 10. To participate, shoppers had to buy participating products marked with the light bulb icon. Each product was worth a different amount of points. At checkout, the shopper designated which school they wanted the points to go toward.

Kōkua i Nā Kula is open to participating public and private schools serving students in grades K through 12 within the Hawaiʻi School District and Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools. The program implements a cap of $10,000 worth of points per school, and it totals and calculates points to determine what percentage of funds will be allocated to each school.

The full list of schools and what they were awarded can be viewed at www.ktasuperstores.com/promotions.