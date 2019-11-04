Two Big Island Areas Short on October Rain

While rain fell at near or above average rates across most of the Big Island, Hāmākua and Kohala stayed dryer than usual — a trend consistent with preceding months, according to NOAA’s rainfall summary published Monday.

The dry conditions across portions of the island’s north side have persisted since the summer, with the main cause likely due to the shift in low level winds to an east to east-southeast direction instead of the more usual east-northeast direction, Kevin Kodama, NOAA hydrologist, wrote in his report.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Mountain View gauge had the highest monthly total of 14.40 inches, at 109% of average. The highest daily total was 2.73 inches at the Waiaha rain gauge on Oct. 11, which was nearly matched by Mountain View’s 2.72 inches on the same day, Kodama said.

Rainfall totals for 2019 through the end of October were near to above average at most of the rain gauges on the Big Island. The USGS’ Saddle Road Quarry rain gauge had the highest year-to-date total of 142.89 inches, which is 124% of average, the report specified.