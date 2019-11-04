Small Craft AdvisoryNovember 4, 2019, 11:00 AM HST (Updated November 4, 2019, 10:31 AM)
10:21 AM HST Monday, Nov. 4, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY
Seas: 7 to 10 feet.
Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.