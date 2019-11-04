OHA Grant to Support Hawaiian Trades Academy

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs recently announced a grant of just over $300,000 for the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which will use the money to support its Hawaiian Trades Academy.

The Hawaiian Trades Academy is designed to help prepare and situate Native Hawaiians in trade industries. The academy currently hosts programs in carpentry, police and fire department prep and will launch a commercial driver’s license and electrician programs in the coming months, the Council wrote in a press release.

The Academy’s goals are to provide students with training and certifications for an array of vocational jobs, to provide participants who successfully complete the program with a smooth transition into high-paying jobs and to assist families with long-term financial planning through a matching savings program, the release continued.

“We are extremely grateful for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs support of our Trades Program,” said Kūhiō Lewis, the Council’s president and CEO. “We are committed to empowering our Hawaiian community by providing these types of opportunities.”

“Our Hawaiian Trades Academy provides real experience from the field to participants who are learning how to navigate a future in varied careers,” said Rona Kekauoha, program manager for the Council’s Hawaiian Trades Academy. “Sending our participants in with a solid foundation in their trades path provides a better understanding of their future career.”

For more information about the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Hawaiian Trades Program, contact Kekauoha at [email protected], by phone at 808-529-1632 or by visiting www.hawaiiancouncil.org.