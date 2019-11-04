HPD Cites 20 for DUI Offenses

The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 929 DUI arrests compared with 931 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.21%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 4 242 Puna 2 156 Ka’u 0 18 Kona 12 406 South Kohala 2 88 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 20 929

There have been 815 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,010 during the same period last year, a decrease of 19.3%.

To date, there have been 16 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities compared with 24 fatal crashes resulting in 26 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 38.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.