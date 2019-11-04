HFD Rescues Man Who Fell Down Obscured Shaft

The Hawai‘i Fire Department on Monday rescued an elderly man who fell down a 30-foot shaft on his East Hawai‘i property on Poki Place.

Hawai‘i Police Department officers were initially contacted with a missing person report. Upon searching the victim’s property, they found a freshly caved in part of the manicured property exposing a shaft approximately 24-30 inches wide.

At the bottom of the shaft, approximately 25-30 feet down, they located the 72-year-old property owner who was unresponsive. At that point, HFD Rescue from the Kaumana Fire Station and HFD Waiakea Rescue Company 2 were called in to set up a rappel and belay system. The call came in at 10:17 a.m. Monday.

HFD lowered a rescue man down the shuft using a supplied air breathing apparatus, which delivers air from tanks on the surface via a hose to the rescuer.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The victim was packaged in tight quarters and brought to the surface, when HPD took over investigation of the incident. No other injuries were reported.

The victim’s condition was unknown as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.