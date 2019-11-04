Hawaiian Kingdom Independence Day Celebration

ʻAha Kānaka Moku o Keawe is hosting a free and public educational seminar in celebration of Lā Kūʻokoʻa, the Hawaiian Kingdom Independence Day, which falls on Nov. 28.

Lā Kūʻokoʻa celebrates the day in 1843 that the Hawaiian Kingdom became the first non-European country to gain official recognition as a sovereign, independent nation by Britain and France.

Speakers from across the Hawai‘i will elaborate on diverse topics surrounding the state’s history and what some consider to be its current international status as a nation-state, according to a press release sent out by Robert Yamada.

Those speaking will include Dr. Keanu Sai, Professor Donovan Preza, Professor Kaleikoa Kaeo, Kumu Keali’i Akina, Kaui Sai-Dudoit, Kale Gumapac and Halealoha Ayau.

It will be held on the weekend of Lā Kūʻokoʻa, on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Kamehameha Schools in Keaʻau. Talks will be given in the Hawaiʻi Keawe Dining Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The address is 16-716 Volcano Road in Keaʻau.

Lunch will be available for purchase. Pre-register at ahakanaka.eventbrite.com. This is a free and public educational seminar sponsored by ʻAha Kānaka Moku o Keawe