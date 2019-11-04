Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turns Back After Engine Concern

The aircraft is an Airbus A 321neo. Sunday’s incident marks at least the second time in less than three months that an Airbus model in the Hawaiian Airlines fleet was forced to turn around during a flight between Hawai‘i and the West Coast.

On Aug. 12, 2019, Hawaiian Airlines flight 3 from Los Angeles to Honolulu headed back to LAX following fumes infiltrating the cabin roughly two hours into its journey. That aircraft was an Airbus330.

A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said the August event was due to a “non-toxic odor resulted from an engine wash prior to departure.”

Flight 26 landed safely at HNL on Sunday, the airline reported. All passengers were diverted to separate flights.