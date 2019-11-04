Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turns Back After Engine Concern

By Big Island Now
November 4, 2019, 8:28 AM HST (Updated November 4, 2019, 9:36 AM)
×

PC: Hawaiian Airlines

A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for the West Coast turned back to Honolulu Sunday afternoon after pilots noted a possible problem in one of the aircraft’s engines.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 26 from Honolulu to Portland took to the air at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, carrying 189 passengers and seven crew. It was only in the for about a half an hour before the potential engine problem necessitated a return to Daniel K. Inouye Airport.

“An emergency was declared to obtain priority handling at HNL, where the aircraft landed without incident at 2:59 p.m. local time (Sunday),” a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said in a release.

The aircraft is an Airbus A 321neo. Sunday’s incident marks at least the second time in less than three months that an Airbus model in the Hawaiian Airlines fleet was forced to turn around during a flight between Hawai‘i and the West Coast.

SPONSORED VIDEO

On Aug. 12, 2019, Hawaiian Airlines flight 3 from Los Angeles to Honolulu headed back to LAX following fumes infiltrating the cabin roughly two hours into its journey. That aircraft was an Airbus330.

A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said the August event was due to a “non-toxic odor resulted from an engine wash prior to departure.”

Flight 26 landed safely at HNL on Sunday, the airline reported. All passengers were diverted to separate flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 8 )
View Comments