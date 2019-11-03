Resolution to Designate October as Filipino-American History Month

A resolution introduced to the U.S. Senate last week would designate October as Filipino-American History Month. The resolution, a bipartisan effort led by Sen. Mazie Hirono, would celebrate Filipino history and culture and honor its contributions to the U.S.

“The first contract laborers from the Philippines who arrived in Hawai‘i over a hundred years ago played a key role in the struggle for workers’ rights and thousands more Filipino soldiers fought alongside the United States military to defend our country,” Sen. Hirono said. “Thanks to their efforts, Filipino Americans have made so many important contributions to the diverse tapestry of our nation – from serving in uniform and elected office to leading our business communities. I am proud to see Congress come together on a bipartisan basis to honor and reflect on the many contributions by Filipino Americans to our country.”

Earlier this year, Hirono reintroduced the Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act. The legislation would expedite the visa process for children of Filipino World War II Veterans to allow these families to be reunited. In October 2017, after years of advocacy from Hirono and the Hawai‘i Congressional Delegation, Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the Filipino veterans of World War II.

The Filipino-American history month resolution is co-sponsored by Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).