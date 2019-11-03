Humpback Whale Advisory Council Hilo Meeting

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary will hold an advisory council meeting at the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center next month.

Council members will meet to get sanctuary updates on different topics, introduce new council members, mahalo members who will be departing and to tour the facilities.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 76 Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. It is open to the public, and public comment will be taken at 2:30 p.m. Those unable to attend in person can join digitally through Zoom by clicking here.

The meeting ID is 448-11- 945.

One tap mobile: +16699006833,,448117945# US (San Jose); or +19292056099,,448117945# US (New York).

Dial by your location: +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose); or +1 929 205 6099 US (New York).

Find your local number here.

The Sanctuary Advisory Council is comprised of members representing the islands of Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi, Maui and Oʻahu in addition to local user groups, Native Hawaiian cultural advisors, fishing, business, conservation, science, education and community representatives. Federal and state agency representatives also hold seats on the council.

To receive more information, or to request a meeting agenda, contact Cindy Among-Serrao at 808-725-5923 or by email at [email protected].

The sanctuary is administered by a partnership of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i through the Division of Aquatic Resources. The sanctuary works to protect humpback whales through research, education, conservation and stewardship. They can be found on Facebook.