HVNP Announces November Flight Schedule

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has announced its flight plans for November 2019. The park said it regrets any noise impacts to residents and park visitors.

Flight dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.

Flight Schedule