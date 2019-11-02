HVNP Announces November Flight Schedule

HVNP Announces November Flight ScheduleNovember 2, 2019, 11:28 AM HST (Updated November 2, 2019, 11:22 AM)
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has announced its flight plans for November 2019. The park said it regrets any noise impacts to residents and park visitors.
Flight dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.
Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.
Flight Schedule
- Nov. 5, between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., to transport camp equipment in ‘Ōla‘a between 3,000- and 4,000-ft. elevation.
- Nov. 5, between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., to transport gear from Kealakomo pullout to the Nāulu/Kalapana Trail intersection.
- Nov. 5, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., to haul fence material along Mauna Loa Road between 5,000- and 6,000-ft. elevation.
- Nov. 6, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive banana poka control on Mauna Loa Road between 5,000- and 6,000-ft. elevation.
- Nov. 7, between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., to transport camp equipment in ‘Ōla‘a between 3,000- and 4,000-ft. elevation.
- Nov. 7, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., to transport gear from Nāulu/Kalapana trail head to the Mauna Ulu helicopter spot.
- Nov. 25, between 7 a.m. and noon, for petrel monitoring on Mauna Loa, between 8,000- and 9,000-ft. elevation.
- Nov. 25, between 8 a.m. and noon, to control invasive fountain grass from coastal areas to the southwest boundary below 3,000-ft. elevation.
- Nov. 26, between 8 a.m. and noon, to control invasive fountain grass in the Great Crack area, below 1,000-ft. elevation.
- Nov. 26, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku between 3,000-ft. and 7,000-ft. elevation.