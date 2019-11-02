November 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 2, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 2, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WNW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

