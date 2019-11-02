Learn Online Marketing at Facebook Ads Masterclass

Need help with social media marketing? The Ladies Artisan Market is hosting a Facebook Ads Masterclass workshop to help small business owners and entrepreneurs achieve net success.

Led by successful marketing strategist Toccara Drucker, “4 Weeks to Successful Social Media Marketing” will help participants boost their holidays sales, create effective ad strategies, generate sales leads and increase website traffic. The class will also teach attendees how to build a brand voice, track their ad spending and measure the performance of ad campaigns.

The class will be held every Tuesday, Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. in Kona at Suite Possibilities, LLC located at 75-5915 Walua Road.

Drucker is a successful e-commerce entrepreneur who grew her ad agency to a six-figure business in less than a year. She runs more than one million ads each year and has clients serving more than 30 million users. Drucker is also a Facebook Group Power Admin managing nine communities on social media including one of the most engaged groups in Hawai‘i.

The fee to attend the workshop is $400. Early bird registration with a $50 discount will be available until Nov. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Registrants will receive a $50 credit for each friend or employee they refer when they are named on their registration form. Registration is available online.

For questions or for more information, email [email protected].