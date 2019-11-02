DOH Accepting Public Comments on Storage Tank Rule Changes

The Department of Health is accepting public comments on a proposed rule change for existing state regulations on underground storage tank (UST) systems.

DOH will hold a public meeting to receive comments on Monday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m., at the state laboratory auditorium at 2725 Waimano Home Road in Pearl City.

The public may present relevant information and their opinion at the meeting. DOH will consider all comments before finalizing the proposed changes to the regulations.

Anyone unable to attend the public meeting may send written testimony by Dec. 16 to [email protected], or by mail to:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Attn: UST Rules

2827 Waimano Home Road #100

Pearl City, HI 96782

The proposed rule changes would require all field-constructed USTs and USTs that are part of airport hydrant fueling systems to have secondary containment in place by July 15, 2045. The amendments are intended to improve environmental protections and public health safety.

Explanations for the proposed rule changes may be reviewed online.

To request an auxiliary aid or service for the public meeting, call (808) 586-4226 or email [email protected] by Nov. 20.