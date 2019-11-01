OHA Approves $103k in Event Grants Statewide

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs today announced the selection of 20 community events that will receive a total of $103,000 from OHA’s ʻAhahui Grants Program. Among these event grant awardees are four Hawaiʻi Island programs that will receive a total of $25,700.

“OHA is proud to support these organizations hosting events that will promote health, education, culture and land-based activities across the state for our Lāhui and the broader public,” said Sylvia Hussey, OHA Interim Chief Executive Officer and Ka Pouhana Kūikawā.

OHA’s ʻAhahui Grants Program provides funding to support eligible organizations hosting community events that benefit the Native Hawaiian community and align with OHA’s Strategic Results. The 20 community events represent the ʻAhahui Grants Program’s second round of awardees for Fiscal Year 2020. These events will occur between Jan. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

The grant awards specific to the Big Island were:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Organization: Pōhāhā I Ka Lani

Amount: $8,100

Project: Mahina ʻAi

Island: Hawaiʻi

Mahina ‘Ai means to plant fields in ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i. This event will include five workshops with mālama ‘āina activities to teach participants about Hawaiian farming, indigenous crops, mo‘olelo, and cultural practices relevant to this wahi pana. Workshops will be led by experienced practitioners, and attendees will receive lunch made with native foods.

Organization: ʻAha Pūnana Leo, Inc.

Amount: $8,100

Project: Pūlama Mauli Ola

Island: Hawai‘i

Pūlama Mauli Ola is our unified Hawaiian language and culture event for the community to witness and be immersed in the life of the Hawaiian language, and learn about our history through cultural activities, performances and demonstrations.

Organization: Daughters of Hawaiʻi

Amount: $7,000

Project: Day at Huliheʻe Palace

Island: Hawaiʻi

Day at Huliheʻe Palace will be held on March 28, 2020. This event is the Daughters of Hawai‘i’s free one-day celebration of Hawaiian history, culture and language. A tradition for 39 years at the historic Hulihe‘e Palace, the day includes free museum admission; hula and mele; interactive ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i, kū‘i ‘ai and lauhala activities; and Hawaiian food lei and craft vendors.

Organization: Friends of the Palace Theater

Amount: $2,500

Project: Made in Hawaiʻi Film Festival

Island: Hawaiʻi

The Made in Hawaiʻi Film Festival showcases the best of Hawaiʻi-made independent films over a weekend-long festival. In addition to film programming, we bring top industry creatives to talk to our audience through speaker sessions and filmmaker talk-backs. For 2020, we are expanding our Native Hawaiian programming and outreach efforts.

For more information on the ‘Ahahui Grants Program, visit https://www.oha.org/grants.