Officer Recognized for Work on Burglary Investigation in S. Kohala

Hawai‘i County Police Officer Joshua Pa was recognized as officer of the quarter by the Hawai‘i Island Security and Safety Professionals Association (HISSPA).

Pa, currently assigned to the South Kohala Patrol Division, was recognized for his vigilance, initiative and dedication to duty that resulted in apprehending a suspect reportedly responsible for a string of burglaries in his district.

According to a press release from Hawai‘i Police, Pa took it upon himself to track down and locate a vehicle captured on surveillance videos in the area of several of the burglaries. While patrolling on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway during the early morning hours, the officer observed a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Pa noted the vehicle’s description matched the vehicle that had been captured on previous surveillance videos. Pa also observed the vehicle to being operated with no illuminated tail lights. This led to the officer conducting a traffic stop.

During his interaction with the driver, Pa observed the driver to match the description of one of the burglary suspects. The driver was found to be unlicensed and he was arrested for no operator’s license and no motor vehicle insurance.

Paying close attention to the suspect and the contents within the vehicle, Pa noticed a small Ziploc baggy containing a substance that he believed to be methamphetamine. Pa recovered the vehicle and a search warrant served by the Area II Vice Section resulted in the recovery of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, numerous items of evidence linking multiple suspects to the string of burglaries were recovered from the vehicle. The continued investigation ultimately led to the arrests of seven individuals in connection with the burglaries.

Without the initiative, vigilance, and determination of Pa, the investigation of the burglaries could have taken months of manpower to be solved. Pa’s actions clearly demonstrates the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s core values of integrity, teamwork, and community satisfaction and he is well deserving of the recognition as the “Officer of the Quarter.”